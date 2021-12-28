Livestock traders and processors advised to register with AMA

The Herald

Elita Chikwati
Senior Agriculture Reporter
Institutions and individuals intending to buy or sell livestock products during 2022 have been called to register with the Agricultural Marketing Authority before conducting the business.

The institutions include Class A, B, C abattoirs, livestock and livestock products processors, livestock and livestock products traders, livestock auctioneers and live animal buyers.

AMA also requires traders and processors to submit periodic returns to the authority while farmers should register so that they can be added on to the farmers’ database.

In a statement, AMA said all registration will be done online.

“Registration of livestock products is in accordance with the provisions of the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act CAP18:24 and Statutory Instrument 147 of 2012,” said AMA.

AMA is mandated with the overall regulation of the production, marketing and processing of agricultural products in Zimbabwe.

The authority also regulates the participation in the production, buying or processing of any agricultural product by producers, buyers or processors or classes of producers, buyers or processors of any agricultural product upon such terms and conditions, including, as appropriate the fixing of quotas, as may be prescribed.

AMA also promotes the proper marketing and fair pricing of any agricultural product produced by any producer, including producers in the communal and resettlement areas, who the authority considers needs its assistance.

