1000: President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived for the official opening of the 112th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS).

1026: President Mnangagwa has welcomed Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi at the Harare Exhibition Park.

1037: President Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart are now touring exhibition stands.