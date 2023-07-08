LIVE BLOG: ZANU PF MAGUNJE STAR RALLY

1255:Â Cde Bimha has invited Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga to introduce the President.

1253: Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha has seperately introduced the party’s Magunje Constituency candidate Cde Super Madiro

1241:Â President together with his leadership are now greeting the candidate in the Province.

1236:Â Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha is now introducing party candidates for Senate, Parliament, Provincial Council and local authorities.

1229:Â She said the works being done by the President, leaving no one and no place behind, have led the province to come in numbers to interact with him.

Cde Mliswa-Chikoka assured that 6 million votes for Zanu PF were inevitable

1227:Â Cde Mliswa-Chikoka said Mashonaland Best province is glad to be hosting President Mnangagwa.

1224:Â Mashonaland West Provincial Minister also Zanu PF provincial chairperson Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka is now giving welcome remarks.

1220:Â Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha has now taken to the podium. He is assuring that the party will win resoundingly

1215:Â It is an electric mood as the Presidium is moving around greeting supporters.

Clad in a yellow Zanu PF branded jacket, the President is waving his cap as the crowd is dancing and ulalating.

1158: Today’s launch comes after the party successfully launched their campaign trail in Chipinge, Manicaland and Bulilima in Mat South.

1118: It is all jubilation with supporters waving hats as President Mnangagwa has arrived for the launch of the campaign in the province.

1116: Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu PF VP Cde Kembo Mohadi have arrived.

1050: All roads today lead to Chemhanza Stadium in Magunje, Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province which famously regards itself as the Mashonaland “Best” where President Mnangagwa is the guest of honour.

Hordes of party supporters have converged while several others are still trickling in for the Zanu PF Star Rally cementing the revolutionary’s status of being the people’s party of choice.