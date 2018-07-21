LIVE BLOG: PRESIDENT IN MARONDERA

1340: VP Chiwenga now giving a detailed history of President Mnangagwa’s political career.

1330: VP Chiwenga is now addressing the gathering.

1321: National commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje takes to the podium. He says he duty is to introduce those accompanying the President.

1318: Cde Matiza promised President Mnangagwa that more than 85 percent of the total vote in Mashonaland East belongs to the President, declaring the province as the President’s turf. He says they are happy with the President’s thrust of opening the country for business. He says there is peace in the province ahead of the polls.

1316:Cde Biggie Matiza the Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson giving welcome remarks.

1306: President Mnangagwa has arrived at Rudhaka Stadium and is accompanied by his deputy Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu-PF PF national chairwoman Cde Oppah Muchinguri and Politburo members.

1219: Presidential choppers have just landed in Marondera as the crowd at Rudhaka Stadium continues to swell.

1215: We are at Marondera’s Rudhaka Stadium where a massive Zanu-PF rally is underway. Thousands of party supporters are already gathered while thousands more are still streaming in.