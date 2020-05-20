LIVE BLOG: CDE SIKHOSANA BURIAL

Breaking News
20 May, 2020 - 10:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

1011: The body viewing ceremony has ended and the body of the late national hero is now being ferried to the national heroes acre, its final resting place.

0958: President Mnangagwa arrives and he will lead the body viewing ceremony.

0952: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrives.

0943: Vice President Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

0934: Service chiefs have arrived.

0924: Mourners gathered at Stodart Hall in Mbare waiting for the arrival of the body of the late national hero Cde Absalom Sikhosana ahead of his burial at the national heroes acre today.

