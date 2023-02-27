Lightning kills 2, property damaged in storm

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

At least two people were killed by lightning and property, including houses and tobacco barns were damaged in severe storms that pounded parts of the Hurungwe District in Mashonaland West province.

A lightning bolt struck Alec Mbomboya (24) and Owen Kawara (20) of Kahumwe Village under Chief Kazangarare, while they were grading their tobacco harvest. On the same day, several people in Nyamakate area had their property including houses, harvested tobacco and curing barns damaged in storms that hit the area recently.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds hit India and Tango villages among others on Friday last week.

Chief Chundu Abel Bhasera confirmed the destruction saying several villagers had lost household property with some businesspeople having their property damaged including hammer mills.

“The strong winds affected a lot of people in areas such as India and Tango. We are still to get the full extent of the damage but we are thankful that no life was lost in the storm,” said Chief Chundu.