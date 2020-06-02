Breaking News
LATEST ON COVID19: Cases jump to 203

LATEST ON COVID19: Cases jump to 203

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

LATEST ON COVID19: Cases jump to 203

02 Jun, 2020 - 13:06 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST ON COVID19: Cases jump to 203 So far, Zimbabwe has tested 46 021.

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Twenty-six cases tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday to take the number of confirmed cases to 203.

Of the positive cases yesterday, 22 were returnees from South Africa, three from Botswana and one local transmission.

The local transmission is a contact of a known confirmed case.

So far, Zimbabwe has tested 46 021.

Meanwhile, Manicaland Province’s confirmed cases have been revised to eight, and not nine as earlier announced by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, after an error in tabulation of numbers.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting