Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

GEMS captain Felisitus Kwangwa is back at Surrey Storm after the club re-signed her for the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The club announced the development today.

Kwangwa made her debut appearance in the Vitality Netball Superleague in 2021. The club re-signed her for the 2022 season after impressing in her first season with the club.

She continued to make strides and was one of the consistent players last season.