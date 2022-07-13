Kwangwa joins Gems camp

Ellina Mhlanga-Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S senior netball team captain Felisitus Kwangwa says time is not on their side as they prepare for the upcoming Netball World Cup qualifiers due to take place next month in Pretoria, South Africa.

Kwangwa is back home after an exciting season with her English side, Surrey Storm, in the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague.

She joined camp on Monday together with South Africa-based Yeukai Chamba.

With all the 19 players in camp now, the technical team will be looking at stepping up their training programme for the next few weeks.

The qualifiers are scheduled for August 20 to 27 in Pretoria.

“This camp is really important but at some point I feel like we are running out of time.

“I am sorry to say this but I felt like when we went for the Pent Series we should have already started the preparations because I still remember saying these words. Unfortunately, as compared to other teams, we are the only team which was not doing anything during Covid and it was quite hard for us to compete that side. “Yes, the girls really tried or we really tried our best considering that people had gone out of play for almost two years which is a lot for athletes or for any sports-person. And now, I know we are still doing our team selection but I feel like we are now running out of time.

“It should have been the camp with the people who are going for the tournament, so that we can have more combinations, more co-ordination and like what I said, team rebuilding takes a lot of time,” said Kwangwa.

The Gems have been on a rebuilding exercise following the retirement of some senior players after the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England.

However, it has not been easy taking into account the Covid-19-induced break that saw the national team inactive for quite some time.

The local leagues that provide the bulk of the players were also affected.

“If you look at the history of the Gems or the team which played at the World Cup, we have introduced quite a lot of new faces and it took us ages with that old group for us to qualify for the World Cup.

“So it’s more of a risk game. But I believe in talent if I may say and we are going to try our best and win with the limited time that we are left with,” said Kwangwa.

She had a fruitful season in the UK, walking away with the Coach’s Player of the Season Award and Surrey Storm Fans Player of the Season.

The Gems captain will be hoping to carry the form to the national side when they bid for a second successive qualification for the Netball World Cup.

The Gems goal defender said they are making progress at club level with the rebuilding exercise at Surrey Storm showing some positive signs. “This season was quite better as compared to last season though in both of the seasons I really had a great time as a player.

“I had a lot of new things to learn and this season it was more of putting the things that I learnt from last season into practice, which really paid off well for the team and for me as an individual. I think that’s why I was voted as the Fans Player of the Season and Coach’s Player of the Season.

“They (the awards) really meant a lot to me and to be honest I wasn’t expecting anything at all but the good thing for me as a player is I got more court time as compared to last season. They had more trust in me.

Squad

Sharon Bwanali (ZDF Queens), Tafadzwa Matura (ZDF Queens), Claris Kwaramba (Platinum Queens), Priscilla Ndlovu (Platinum Queens), Sharleen Makusha (Platinum Queens), Chipo Shoko (Platinum Queens), Progress Moyo (Platinum Queens), Lizzie Kanyekwere (Ngezi Platinum), Taslima Mdimba (Ngezi Platinum), Felisitus Kwangwa (Surrey Storm, England), Lynette Tanhira (Platinum Queens), Nobukhosi Ndhlovu (Goldreef), Ursula Ndlovu (Glow Petroleum) Prudence Sibanda (Glow Petroleum), Yeukai Chamba (Western Cape Tonadoes, South Africa) Thandekile Smiley Nyoni (JCNC, South Africa), Nicole Muzanenamo (Greenfuel), Elizabeth Mushore (Platinum Queens), Andile Ndhlovu (JCNC, South Africa).