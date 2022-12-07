Kunzvi Dam construction gathers momentum

Zinwa Kunzvi Dam site technician Shuwiso Mareni directs operations during excavation for a foundation for laying of a 320-metre outlet to divert water and allow undisturbed construction of the dam on the riverbed and also take water to communities downstream. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

The construction of the multimillion Kunzvi Dam to the northeast of Harare has moved a gear up as the Second Republic continues to revive long forgotten dam projects.

Construction is progressing well with excavation of the dam outlet having reached 45 percent, while construction of site roads is 55 percent.

The US$109 million project will augment water supplies for Harare Metropolitan and provide direct feed to the northern and eastern suburbs and towns, including Chitungwiza, since the water will be coming in from the opposite, and uphill side of the province instead of from the south-western corner where present water originates.

When The Herald visited the site yesterday, it was a hive of activity as the contractor was rushing to meet the next target on time.

Heavy construction equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, employees and tippers were on site, but the main activity was on the dam outlet which is meant to pave way for the construction of a dam wall on the river bed.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) site technician, Ms Mareni Shuwiso, said at the moment they were mainly focusing on the dam outlet to allow continuous flow of water and avoid conflict with communities downstream.

“This outlet will divert water and it will pave way for the construction of the dam, but most importantly we do have communities that are downstream who rely so much on this river,” she said.

“Whilst we are doing our activities here, they must also continue with their own activities as usual.”

Zinwa Resident Engineer Davison Madondo said the project was expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and it was progressing well.

“Excavation on the main dam is at 17 percent, while embankment placing for the main dam is at 15 percent and site establishment is at 90 percent,” Eng Madondo said.

There were 14 households near the quarry hill in Murehwa District which needed immediate relocation to allow blasting and quarry mining for construction masonry to allow the dam construction to be on schedule.

“All infrastructure in the Kunzvi Dam basin and Nora Weir basin need to be relocated latest by end of dry season 2024, for example the Zesa power line across Kunzvi Dam basin near Manjonjo School and the power line across Nora Weir basin near the confluence of Nora and Chinyika rivers as well as the dip tank in Nora Weir basin and roads in Kunzvi Dam basin,” said Eng Madondo.

The relocation of some families was taking longer than expected, thereby stalling progress.

Since the inception of the Second Republic, long forgotten projects, that had become a pipe dream, are coming back to life as Government intensifies the development agenda.