Kuipers to compete in Kenya

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Andie Kuipers will be hoping for a fruitful outing this weekend when she competes at the 2022 Africa Triathlon Cup Kilifi in Kenya.

The event is due to take place on Saturday.

Kuipers will be competing in the elite women category.

It will feature athletes from Austria, Chile, Poland, Mauritius, India and Algeria.

The United States-based athlete is one of the 10 beneficiaries of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Solidarity Paris 2024 Scholarships.

It will be another opportunity for Kuipers to get an insight of the level she needs to be among the top on the continent to increase her chances of qualifying for the Olympics.

In September she took part at the Africa Triathlon Championships in Agadir, Morocco