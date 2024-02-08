Korea to tighten media relations with Zimbabwe

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

KOREA is set to tighten its media relations with Zimbabwe by hosting a Media Day on the 30th Korea-Zimbabwe anniversary slated for Tuesday next week.

The anniversary celebrates 30 years of diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Korea, which were established in 1984.

In an interview, Mr Lee Chungsung second secretary and consul of the Embassy of Korea in Zimbabwe said they want to deepen Korea’s diplomatic ties with Zimbabwe.

Mr Chungsung said they wanted Zimbabwean people to know more about the Korean culture in as much as they want Koreans to know the Zimbabwean culture through the media.

“On the Media Day, we will also be celebrating our 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Zimbabwe as well as to reach out to the Zimbabwean people through the media,” he said.

“This is where we also try to improve the image of Zimbabwe in Korea as well as bringing the Korean image to the Zimbabwean people.”

Mr Chungsung said Zimbabwe and Korea launched their diplomatic ties in 1984, and the two countries have been cooperating in many sectors, among them politics, economy, agriculture, and cultural development.

“We are a good friend of Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe is a key partner of Korea in Southern Africa,” he said.

“Zimbabwe also has great potential in terms of lithium mining, and this is one of the things where both countries can also collaborate in the future because we have companies that produce lithium batteries. We need Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe needs us in terms of this industry.

“Going forward, Zimbabwe and Korea, we will be focusing more on economic relations as well as other sectors like agriculture, education, and health.”