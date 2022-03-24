Knox’s exquisite strike nominated for Goal of the Month

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

Knox Mutizwa’s brilliant strike which handed Golden Arrows victory against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend has been nominated for the DStv South African Premiership football Goal of the Month – February/March 2022.

The 28-year-old’s goal has been shortlisted along with nine other excellent finishes from Haashim Domingo, Friday Samu, Vusimuzi Mncube, Reeve Frosler, Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Goodman Mosele, Keegan Ritcie and Khanyisa Mayo.

Mutizwa’s goal made the difference in Arrow’s surprise 1-0 win over Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership clash played at FNB Stadium last Saturday.

Arrows claimed their sixth win of the league season with the goal, while the Amakhosi suffered a first league defeat since the turn of the year.

Mutizwa capitalised on an error by Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho and run onto the loose ball before providing a superb chipped finish over stranded goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

This was Mutizwa’s fifth league goal this season. The monthly awards are voted online by members of the public on the DStv PSL website, with the one getting the most votes taking the accolade.