KLM Airlines in mid-air scare

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
A KLM airlines cargo plane yesterday dropped a flap mid-air in Chitungwiza, but landed safely at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) public relations and communications manager Mrs Anna Julia Hungwe confirmed the incident last night.

“The aeroplane dropped a flap in Chitungwiza, but landed safely at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing,” she said.

According to website www.howthingsfly.si.edu <http://www.howthingsfly.si.edu>, “the purpose of the flaps is to generate more lift at slower airspeed, which enables the airplane to fly at a greatly reduced speed with a lower risk of stalling.

“This is especially useful during take-off and landing.

“When extended further, flaps also generate more drag which slows the airplane down much faster than just reducing throttle.”

There were no reports of any casualties from the incident.

