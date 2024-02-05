Kenya launches new tourism initiative

The Kenyan government has launched a groundbreaking initiative known as the “West Africa Roadshow”, which aims to promote the richness and diversity of the country’s travel destinations following a significant change in its visa policy.

As part of this visionary endeavour, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), the country’s marketing agency, revealed that its target is boosting tourist arrivals from West Africa by promoting business and leisure travel.

Acting KTB Chief Executive Officer John Chirchir emphasised the significance of this “West Africa Roadshow” program during a meeting marking the beginning of a series of roadshows in Nigeria and

Chirchir highlighted the integral role of the West African market in the strategy to attract tourists, with Nigeria (6 percent) and Ghana (48 percent) showing the biggest improvements among Kenya’s potential markets in tourist arrivals in 2023.

With ambitious aspirations, KTB and Kenya Airways are leading over 15 travel trade companies for in-market activations scheduled for Feb. 5-9 in various cities of Nigeria and Ghana, expecting to attract over 400 trade partners.

Chirchir also expressed optimism that the Kenyan traders would engage in business meetings and direct interactions with potential travellers from Lagos, Abuja and Accra.

He noted that regular flights between African cities, ease in travel restrictions, and the Electronic Travel Authorisation will make it easier for visitors to access Kenya. — Business Insider Africa