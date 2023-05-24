Katsimberis in another bid to avoid magistrate

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The fraud trial for George Katsimberis continued today with him making another application for the recusal of Harare Magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti.

Katsimberis is facing fraud charges involving US$1 million after he built a showroom without approval plans from the City of Harare.

In his application, Katsimberis through his lawyer Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka told the court that his client would not get a fair trial under Mrs Muchuchuti.

He also said the magistrate mischaracterised an application for postponement on February 14 by Mrs Millicent Moyo of Mutumbwa law firm who had stood in for Advocate Chinyoka by reprimanding her for misleading the court that the advocate had travelled to South Africa for medical attention while in actual fact he was in the country.

However, upon hearing that Katsimberis was being subjected to trial in his absence, Advocate Chinyoka arrived at around 2 pm to the State’s surprise.

In the newest application for recusal of the magistrate, Advocate Chinyoka said their application is not a personal attack but is necessitated by the disciplinary proceedings at law society against Mrs Moyo.

He also said conflict of interest has arisen in this matter and that the defence is now suing the magistrate.

Katsimberis had his matter postponed to several remand dates due to his numerous requests at the courts.

Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza told the court that he will file his response on the application next Monday.

The matter was deferred to June 7 for ruling.