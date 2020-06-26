Katsande believes in his Amakhosi

JOHANNESBURG. — Zimbabwe international midfielder, Willard Katsande, has sent a firm message regarding the Absa Premiership title race, which is set to resume soon.

The South African Premier Soccer League are finalising plans to return to training and competition after government issued the green light for their proposal on Wednesday.

It is understood the 2019/20 season will resume under stringent safety measures in one location in the likeness of an Olympic Village, where only players and officials will be allowed, while movement in and out of ‘camp’ will be prohibited.

This could make for an exciting end to the campaign following a three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic and government’s national lockdown regulations.

Kaizer Chiefs currently still sit four points ahead at the summit of the Absa Premiership log standings, while second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns will look to narrow the margin to just one point with their one game in hand.

However, Katsande insists they are not concerned with the chasing pack and has called on Amakhosi supporters to remain faithful as they maintain control of their own destiny.

“Focusing on your path — I think that’s the most important thing. The guys are calm, we’re not even talking about others doing this and that,” Katsande told KCTV.

“We are only focused on our job, having fun and working hard, and listening to what the coach wants us to do.

“What we can just say to the supporters is, ‘Just keep calm and have belief. Have faith in us. We still have control, and we’re still going to have control until the finish line.’”

Eight games now remain for Chiefs to secure their first trophy in five years, which is an unprecedented drought in the club’s 50-year history. Meanwhile, following their morale-boosting victory over log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu are more confident in keeping their place in Mzansi’s topflight at the end of the season.

The Durban-based side beat the Soweto giants 1-0 in their last Absa Premiership match in March, before the coronavirus pandemic put everything on a standstill.

“Our performance has been great. We have done well as a team and it doesn’t matter which position we currently find ourselves in on the league log,’’ said their Zimbabwean international midfielder, Butholezwe Mahachi.

‘’All that matters is us changing things so that we can be safe in the league, and we are keeping each other focused.

‘’We don’t entertain negativity. We remain positive and we believe that we shall give our best when the league resumes.’’

The 28-year-old, who has been recovering from an ankle injury, will hope to be ready to help the KZN side by the time the league resumes.

AmaZulu are 15th on the log standings with six matches remaining in their campaign. – KickOff.com/Laduma