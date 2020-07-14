JUST IN: Woman gives birth in isolation centre

From George Maponga in Masvingo

A COVID-19 positive woman who was at Rujeko Clinic isolation centre here, has given birth to a bouncing baby boy with nursing staff at the Masvingo council-owned institution getting credit for helping her to successfully deliver her baby.

The woman was placed under mandatory quarantine at Masvingo Teacher’s College upon return from South Africa last month.

Upon closure of the quarantine facility, she was taken to Rujeko Clinic in the city after testing positive for Covid-19 and also to allow close monitoring by health authorities since she was pregnant.

While provincial medical Director Dr Amadeous Shamu could not be reached for comment, sources in the Health Ministry said tests to ascertain the baby’s Covid-19 status were done yesterday (Monday) with results expected on Wednesday.

Masvingo Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa confirmed the development but could not give more details.

Covid-19 provincial taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimai said the woman delivered without hitches.

“Kudos to nursing staff at Rujeko Clinic isolation centre who helped a Covid-19 positive woman to deliver a bouncing baby boy last night (Sunday evening),” he said.

“The woman is asymptomatic but was admitted at the isolation facility to enable her to undergo close monitoring. She is in good health together with her baby.”

Mr Irimai said the woman and her child would continue to be closely monitored at the isolation facility.

The woman is the first Covid-19 positive woman in Masvingo to give birth while inside an isolation facility.

Her successful delivery has earned praise for Masvingo City Council health workers at Rujeko Clinic for braving the threat of Covid-19 as frontline workers to help other citizens despite a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs).