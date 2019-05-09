JUST IN: Wife killer arrested

Crime Reporter

Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his ex-wife at a farm in Beatrice before setting a hut on fire in an attempt to burn the body on Saturday following a misunderstanding over the upkeep of their two children.

The man has been identified as Christopher Chimina (48) and was arrested this week in Beatrice area. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest today.

“He has since appeared in court at Chivhu Magistrates’ and was remanded in custody to 21 May, 2019,” he said.

