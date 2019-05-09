JUST IN: Wife killer arrested

09 May, 2019 - 17:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Wife killer arrested

The Herald

Crime Reporter
Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his ex-wife at a farm in Beatrice before setting a hut on fire in an attempt to burn the body on Saturday following a misunderstanding over the upkeep of their two children.

The man has been identified as Christopher Chimina (48) and was arrested this week in Beatrice area. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest today.

“He has since appeared in court at Chivhu Magistrates’ and was remanded in custody to 21 May, 2019,” he said.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting