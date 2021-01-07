JUST IN: US Congress certifies Biden’s Electoral College win

The US Congress has just certified President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

This paves the way for his inauguration on January 20. Mr Biden got 306 Electoral College votes compared to outgoing President Donald Trump’s 232.

Yesterday, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol as Congress gathered to certify Mr Biden’s presidential win.

Four people reportedly died, while 52 were arrested during the violent protests that have been described by some political analysts as a coup. – Wires