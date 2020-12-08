JUST IN: Trophy designer wanted by NACZ

Senior Arts Reporter

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe is looking for creative and talented designers (artists) to design trophies for the next edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA).

Dubbed the NAMA [email protected] Awards, the ceremony will be held on February 27, next year at a venue to be announced soon.

The winning trophy design will be manufactured and presented to the recipients.

“NACZ is therefore, calling on individual artists and/or design houses to enter this competition and produce a trophy that will be presented to Zimbabwean living legends who have illuminated the creative sector over the past 40 years,” read the statement.

The first-place designer will receive the following prizes:

• ZWL$65 000 cash prize.

• Attendance to the NAMA [email protected] Awards Ceremony.

• Recognition at the NAMA [email protected] AwardsCeremony in front of the legends and a large virtual crowd.

Deadline for submission is December 21.

Entries can be obtained on http://www.natartszim.org.zw/download/nacz-trophy-design-competition/