JUST IN: Senior prosecutor up for criminal abuse of office

The Herald

Runesu Gwidi Masvingo Correspondent
A SENIOR public prosecutor stationed at Chivi magistrates court, Mr Nixon Chamisa has been suspended from work pending trial for alleged criminal abuse of office.

He is accused of clandestinely releasing a vehicle that was being held as an exhibit in a robbery case before the same court.

Masvingo provincial magistrate, Mr Langhton Ndokera confirmed the suspension recently.

He said Mr Chamisa was facing three counts of criminal abuse of office and that he has been suspended from work pending trial on June 10.

More to follow…

