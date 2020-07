President Mnangagwa arrives for the official opening of South Mining's multi-million-dollar coking coal plant project.

Ishemunyoro Chingwere in Hwange

President Mnangagwa has arrived here for the official opening of South Mining’s multi-million-dollar coking coal plant project.

The coke is poised to contribute over US$30 million in exports annually and will feed into the US$12 billion mining industry milestone.

The President is on a two-day working visit here and will tour several other coal projects among them Dinson Colliery, Zambezi Gas and Makomo Resources.