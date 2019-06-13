JUST IN: President hails Zim-China relations

The 650-seater Parliament building is being constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has hailed the on-going construction of the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden as symbolic of the strategic relationship between Zimbabwe and China.

The President said this after touring the construction site of the project today. The 650-seater Parliament building is being constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group using a grant of approximately $98 million extended to Zimbabwe by the Chinese government.

“This edifice will be one of the most unique parliament in our region,” President Mnangagwa said.

“Besides being unique it’s demonstrative of our comprehensive, strategic relationship with the People’s Republic of China. There are many friends we have but this is one symbolic stature which generations to come will know it is a demonstration of the cooperation between the people of Zimbabwe and the people of China.”

He added that the construction of the building was as a result of discussion he held with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit held in Beijing last year.

“This construction of our new parliament is a result of discussion which took place between and the President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Xi Jinping who gave Zimbabwe a grant to build this new parliament, we are grateful,” he said.

The President also commended the construction for moving with speed saying the project was likely to be completed before the scheduled three years.

