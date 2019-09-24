JUST IN: OAFLAD calls for action on gender violence

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa (2nd from right) poses for a photo with her counterparts from Gambia Mrs Fatoumatta Bah Barrow (right), Chevron Managing Director Derek Magness (3rd from right), Commoros Mme Ambari Azali, Mali Mrs Keita Aminata Maiga and Niger Mrs Aissatta Issoufou (left) during a fundraising dinner in New York on Monday. Picture by John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa in NEW YORK, USA

THE Organisation of African First Ladies (OAFLAD) have called for high-level interventions to curb gender violence which inhibits women and girls from contributing meaningfully to the development of the global economy.

Speaking at a conference whose theme is “Renewing Commitment towards Enhancing Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in Africa” on the sidelines of the 74th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here yesterday, the organisation spelt out the need to bridge the education gap between men and women.

OAFLAD implored governments to prioritise the empowerment of girls and women in all activities and eradicate poverty, which negatively affects women and children. First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is the OAFLAD vice president, having been elected in July this year. In her address, Amai Mnangagwa said investing in women and girls yield positive returns on poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development.