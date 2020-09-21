Breaking News
JUST IN: Musona opens goal-scoring account

21 Sep, 2020
JUST IN: Musona opens goal-scoring account Knowledge Musona - pic from soccer24.com

The Herald

Sports Reporter
BELGIUM-BASED Warriors skipper, Knowledge Musona, opened his goal scoring account for this season when he found the target for Pro-League side KAS Eupen in a drawn game against Antwerp.

The 30-year-old got his team 2-0 up after 53 minutes when Smail Prevljak had put them ahead via a first half stoppage time penalty.

Musona played 63 minutes and was replaced by Edo Kayembe, with the club determined to bag their second victory of the season.

However, the Pandas were unlucky not to collect maximum points from that game as Nigerian Junior Pius equalized for Antwerp with a brace late in the second half.

KAS Eupen are currently sitting on 11th place with seven points in the Belgian Pro-League standings. They have played six games to date and have one win, four draws and one loss.

