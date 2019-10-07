JUST IN: Muripo crowned world champion

World Champion Samson Muripo (right) poses for a photo with Shihan Bas Van Stenis of South Africa after his victory on Sunday in Moscow, Russia.

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE’S top karateka Samson Muripo was on Sunday crowned world champion at the sixth Kyokushin Karate World Cup in Moscow, Russia.

Muripo emerged tops in the Veterans Open category. This is the second time he has been crowned world champion at the Kyokushin Karate World Cup. Muripo was first crowned world champion at this tournament in 2009, in the middleweight division when it was held in Japan.

He returned to the same event in 2011, in Kazakhstan and got silver in the same weight division before his third appearance on Sunday in Russia.

