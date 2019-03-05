JUST IN: Chidzambwa names squad

Sunday Chidzambwa

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter
Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named a 28-member provisional squad for the crunch AFCON qualifier against Congo Brazzaville on March 24 at the National Sports Stadium.

Chidzambwa retained the bulk of the players that have represented the country for most of the campaign.

Provisional squad:
Goalkeepers: George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda, Petros Mhari.

Defenders:
Ronald Pfumbidzai, Devine Lunga, Hadebe Teenage, Munetsi Marshall, Hachiro Richard, Mudimu Alec, Murwira Godknows, Darikwa Tendayi, Dzingai Jimmy

Midfielders:
Nakamba Marvelous, Phiri Danny, Billiat Khama, Musona Knowledge, Karuru Ovidy, Ncube Buthelezwe, Chawapiwa Talent, Mavunga Leeroy, Lunga Kelvin, Kutinyu Tafadzwa, Mahachi Kuda

Strikers:
Kadewere Tino, Muskwe Admiral, Amidu Abbas, Mutizwa Knox, Rusike Evans

