JUST IN: Chamisa acts on corrupt councilors

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Following rampant reports of corruption involving the MDC-Alliance-led councils countrywide, the party’s leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has appointed a committee to investigate and take action against these corrupt officials.

The committee comprising of six officials – the Integrity and Accountability Panel (IAP) – will be led by Advocate Thabani Mpofu.

Addressing a press conference in Harare today, the party’s presidential spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda said the committee will meet all stakeholders, including residents and organised local groups.

More to follow…