JUST IN: Artisanal miners arrested, released

27 Nov, 2018 - 12:11 0 Views
The Herald

The suspects were released for being over-detained

Fortunate Gora Mash West Correspondent
Police in Chinhoyi arrested four artisanal gold miners popularly known here as “MaShurugwi” who were found in possession of dangerous weapons, that included machetes and knives, in public

However, the quartet was released yesterday by a Chinhoyi magistrate for, reportedly, being over-detained.

The four miners were being charged with the crime of possessing offensive weapons in line with Section 14 (4) of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) Chapter 11:17.

The State will, however, proceed by way of summons.

More details to follow…

