JUST IN: Ambassador Trudy Stevenson dies

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Senegal and the Gambia Ms Trudy Stevenson has died.

She was 73.

Ambassador Stevenson was reportedly found dead at her residence in Dakar, Senegal, today.

“It is true but we are yet to get in contact with all the relatives,” said a senior official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

“We will announce officially once we get in touch with them.”

Ms Stevenson was a founding member of the MDC and was appointed ambassador to Senegal and the Gambia in 2009 during the Government of National Unity as a deployee of MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube.

More to follow…