JUST IN: 700K check registration status electronically, ZEC

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba announces the commencement of the provisional voters’ roll inspection to members of the media at a Press conference in Harare recently. - (Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Over 719 387 people registered by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission through the Biometric Voter Registration process have checked their details through the USSD code in the past four days.

The elections management body has sent confirmation messages to 3 256 440 registrants who provided their mobile phone numbers through bulk Short Message Services.

The latest statistics are contained in a statement posted by ZEC on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“A total of 719 387 registrants have checked their details using the USSD code during the past 4 days while 3 256 440 bulk SMS were sent by ZEC to registrants who supplied their mobile numbers during registration,” ZEC said in the statement.

The electoral body also said NetOne subscribers could also check their details using the USSD code *265#.

“Registrants can now use NetOne lines to check their details on the provisional voters’ roll using the USSD code *265#. ZEC hopes that Telecel subscribers will also be able to use the same facility later today (yesterday),” added ZEC.

The adoption of the short code is meant to make it easy for voters to check their registration details. Registrants can check whether their names are spelt correctly and the polling station they will vote at, ward and constituency. Inspection of the provisional voters’ roll began on Saturday and is expected to end on Tuesday next week.

ZEC has also established registration centres at all the inspection sites to cater for those that missed out during the registration blitz it carried out from August last up to early this year.

At least 5,4 million have been registered under the BVR to create a new voters’ roll that will be used in the forthcoming harmonised elections. Once the creation of the voters’ roll is completed, President Mnangagwa is expected to proclaim the elections dates. He has said the he is going to proclaim the elections date in the coming two weeks.