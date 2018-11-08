JUST IN: 2cents tax paying dividends, President

Felex Share Senior Reporter

The 2 cents intermediary money transfer tax introduced by Government recently is helping Government to narrow its budget deficit significantly, President Mnangagwa has said.

Responding to questions from delegates who attended the 3rd annual Public Sector Audit Conference in Harare today, the President said the tax was there to stay as it was critical in transforming the economy.

Delegates had argued that the tax was a stumbling block to the ease of doing business. President Mnangagwa responded: “I don’t think it’s a hindrance. It has helped us a lot now to narrow the deficit gap in our economy.”

More to follow…