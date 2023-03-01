Junior Africa Cup hockey fixtures released

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE African Hockey Federation has released the fixtures for the upcoming Junior Cup to be staged in Ismailia, Egypt.

The continental showpiece is scheduled to run from March 12 to 19, with both the men and women’s teams competing.

Zimbabwe are set to participate at the event and will join South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya in the men’s category.

The women’s section is made up of South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Egypt.

According to the fixtures, Zimbabwe’s women will take on Nigeria in their first game of the tournament on March 12 while the men’s side faces Egypt.

On the following day the women’s team will play Kenya and the men’s side will clash with South Africa.

March 14 is rest day and competition resumes the next day with Zimbabwe’s women up against Egypt while the men’s team faces Nigeria before they take on Ghana next.

March 17 is another rest day.

Zimbabwe’s women will then play South Africa on March 18 while the men’s team take on Kenya.

The final day will see the third-placed team taking on the fourth-placed side while the first-placed and second-placed sides face each other to determine the final rankings and the African champions in both the men and women’s competition

The top two teams per gender qualify for the FIH Junior World Cup set for December.