Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab to complete the trilogy of iconic, ocean-inspired hotels in Dubai

Jumeirah Group (www.Jumeirah.com) today unveiled its latest ultra-luxury resort; an avant-garde superyacht architectural design with unmatched experiential spaces, that will charter a new era for luxury hospitality. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, planned to open in 2023, will lead a new generation of Jumeirah Group’s ultra-luxury portfolio.

Known for its exceptional service and unparalleled hospitality, Jumeirah Group – the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding – today unveiled Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, its latest signature resort that will be an exclusive addition to its beachfront hotel portfolio. Nestled at the tip of a peninsula at the heart of Dubai’s largest private beach, the property will complete the Group’s oceanic trilogy, which includes the wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel and sailboat-inspired Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. The new resort, with design influences of a futuristic superyacht, will feature 386 rooms and suites, 4 penthouses, as well as 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, set amid private landscaped gardens. It encompasses specially integrated wellness and leisure destinations and an impressive line-up of signature restaurants, including a new concept comprising 4 restaurants in 1. With all rooms offering a panoramic vista over the Arabian Sea, this statement property will mark a new epoch for Jumeirah Group.

Jose Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group commented: “This aspirational project defines the next era of luxury hospitality. Creating truly exceptional experiences in unmatched physical spaces that are designed for energy and redefine luxury, is a core part of our vision. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be another iconic addition to the Dubai skyline, catering to the ever-evolving needs of our guests and complementing our signature properties while further establishing the Jumeirah brand across the globe.”

The award-winning architect behind the design is Shaun Killa, whose Dubai-based architectural firm created some of the city’s most interesting buildings. Shaun Killa said: “For the design of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab we wanted something which surpassed expectations of what supreme luxury can mean for the affluent traveller. With the new hotel’s ergonomic superyacht design, I think we have achieved that goal. There has been particular attention paid to elevating the guest journey and seamlessly connecting them to the distinctly unique experiences available throughout the resort. Each part of the resort has been designed for the ultimate bespoke comfort and enjoyment of guests, with unparalleled exclusivity and privacy.”

Killa also has a legacy with iconic Jumeirah properties having been involved in the build of Burj Al Arab with Atkins in 1998. French designer, Tristan Auer in association with Wilson Associates, has designed the interiors of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, bringing extensive experience working with high-end luxury brands across the world.

The hotel’s 390 rooms, suites and penthouses all enjoy elevated four-metre-high ceiling heights, with many rooms featuring 11-metre-wide floor-to-ceiling balcony windows, creating a sense of grandeur and space. Contemporary luxury interiors, spacious walk-in closets and bathrooms with a view, are all characteristic of this property’s exceptional design. Unique to this resort are a collection of premium suites that follow the contour of the property, each with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls, framing 180° views of the spectacular Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and the resort’s new superyacht marina.

The hotel’s lush landscape includes green terraces and sparkling waters, with opulent gardens to replenish both body and mind, complete with secluded cabana areas and pavilions. The resort’s spectacular pools, top off the offering with a large circular pool, a spacious family infinity pool and a private VIP adult pool. A fourth panoramic pool will be situated within the impressive double-height ceiling Spa&Fitness facilities, which will cover more than 3,500 square metres over three floors and will offer a range of bespoke services with fantastic views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

In line with Jumeirah Group’s focus on elevating its dining experience and delivering culinary excellence across its portfolio, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will feature more than ten curated restaurants and bars, designed by internationally acclaimed restaurant designers with a focus on social-led dining experiences.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab forms part of a wider development spearheaded by Dubai Holding, and reinforces their commitment to positioning Dubai as the preferred global tourist destination. The development, which spans more than 160,000 square metres of reclaimed land, includes an exclusive collection of exceptional ocean-facing six-bedroom marina villas and a new state-of-the-art 83 berth superyacht marina and boardwalk.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 13 of its hotels hold the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio (www.Jumeirah.com).