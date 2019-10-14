Jubilation as International Cricket Council reinstates Zimbabwe

The Herald

THE domestic cricket family heaved a huge sigh of relief on Monday after the International Cricket Council reinstated Zimbabwe as a full member of its global cricket family.

It ended a three-month stay in the cold for local cricket.

The ICC said Zimbabwe had complied with all the conditions for reinstatement, which included the reversal of the decision by the Sports Commission to suspend the ZC board.

ICC chairman, Shashank Manohar, was particularly impressed by the commitment made by Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry.
Coventry led a delegation that also included ZC chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, and SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa.

