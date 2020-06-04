Joy for Mkwamba

Arts Reporter

Rusape-based singer Patrick Mkwamba was a happy man yesterday after hip-hop musician King 98 donated groceries worth $10 000 to him as part of the young artiste’s charity drive that has seen him supporting a number of disadvantaged people in various parts of the country.

Mkwamba, who is known for yesteryear hit “Jonasi” (Wapenga Nayo Bonus) has been struggling to make ends meet despite persistent efforts to resuscitate his music career.

When things got tough in the music industry, Mkwamba got employed at an engineering company, but he left the job citing meagre earnings.

He has been living from selling his music and admits things have not been well for him. “I left the job at an engineering company where I last worked because it could no longer sustain me. I have been selling my music for a living, but the current lockdown has made life more difficult. People are no longer buying music and I have been struggling to get income,” said Mkwamba.

“I did not know about this young man called King 98, but someone told him about my plight. The donation came as a surprise. I did not know that people knew of the hardships I am facing now. I first got a call from Sam Mataure (fellow musician), who told me that King 98 wanted to donate something to me.

“Today (yesterday) I received a call from King 98 and he told me to wait for him at a supermarket in Rusape. He came to the supermarket and bought groceries worth about $10 000. I am happy and I want to thank the young man for what he did.”

Mkwamba said he is hopeful that restrictions under the current lockdown will be relaxed so that he continues selling his music to earn a living.

His last album is titled “Zvinonaka Zvave Kudhura” and he is working on a new single that will be released soon.

King 98’s manager DJ Simmz said the young musician was honoured to assist Mkwamba who has been in the industry for a long time.

“King 98 respects his elders and he was happy to meet Mkwamba. They are from different music generations and backgrounds, but the art unifies them. Because of music, they have something in common and they can work together to develop the art,” said DJ Simmz.

“King 98 has been assisting other disadvantaged artistes in this era of Covid-19 pandemic when shows have been suspended. He has also assisted orphans and the elderly from various communities.

“We are all hopeful that restrictions caused by the pandemic will be relaxed so that musicians can resume live shows and be able to get good income and live from their creative prowess.”