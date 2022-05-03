Jilted man kills self with explosives

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 31-year-old man from Silobela committed suicide by strapping mining explosives around his body before detonating them after being spurned by a woman.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the incident occurred on Monday around 3pm at Mahari Business Centre.

“It is alleged that on the fateful day, the now deceased Issac Shumba went to Mahari Business Centre to pay a visit to his girlfriend,” he said.

“She then declined to talk to him and in protest, he strapped mining explosives around himself before he blew off his head after igniting the fuse.”

The incident was attended to by the police who took Shumba’s body to Silobela District Hospital mortuary.