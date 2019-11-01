Japan avails US$2,7m for food assistance

Cletus Mushanawani Mashonaland Central Bureau Chief

Japan has availed an additional US$2,7 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to fund asset creation and food assistance initiatives in Zimbabwe.

Earlier this year, the Government of Japan availed US$500 000 to support food assistance and community resilience-building activities, as well as US$350 000 towards emergency relief efforts following Cyclone Idai, which affected some parts of Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland East and the Midlands.

In total, Japan has supported World Vision in Zimbabwe with US$3,5 million in 2019. WFP country director Mr Eddie Row said the funds will enable his organisation to support about 28 500 people across 24 districts over the next 24 months.

He was speaking at the handover of the project to enhance food security, nutrition and resilience of communities affected by seasonal shocks at Majerejere Garden in Mt Darwin on Wednesday.

“The timely funding from Japan this year, received in times of great need, have been crucial to WFP’s operational capacity amid two climate-related disasters, said Mr Row.

“The new contribution will ensure that the progress we have made is not lost, but rather that these communities continue to build their resilience.”

Projects will be implemented in partnership with WFP, World Vision Zimbabwe and Plan International.

Speaking at the same occasion, Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Toshiyuki Iwado said Zimbabwe had the potential to regain its status as the breadbasket of the region despite climate change.

“Zimbabwe’s socio-economic challenges, coupled with poor growing seasons due to extreme weather conditions, have resulted in chronic food insecurity for many communities for years, he said.

Donors, including Japan, have continued to provide support to the most food insecure communities in Zimbabwe for many years. “Our assistance and that of other donor countries can only support the efforts of Zimbabweans, so I strongly urge the Zimbabwe Government to seriously tackle the issue of food insecurity and come up with ways of ensuring the food security for its people.”

Japan pledged to continue providing support so that the basic needs of rural communities were met in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.