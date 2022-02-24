Jakarasi shares journey on ‘Nzira Yangu’

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Upcoming Zimdancehall cum-gospel musician, Knowledge General Jakarasi, has released his video “Nzira Yangu” that speaks to all the challenges, triumphs and failures he has encountered.

The video was produced by Rocklife Media ,while audio was by Tinashe Nhumburudzi.

The music video which was shot in Concession, Mazowe, has been positively received by fans with most creatives applauding him for a well-polished and crafted video.

As such, “Nzira Yangu” is a defining moment in the rising star’s career after shifting from Zimdancehall where he has been participating.

He began his journey as a musician in his formative years, singing along to the Zimdancehall music, though he confesses it wasn’t rosy to get the limelight.

It wasn’t long before he started writing his own compositions, which touched on societal settings such as abuse and how society looks down upon an individual which then affects self-esteem.

Listening and watching the new single, it’s true that Jakarasi’s musical style is a combination of the melancholic soundscapes of Zimdancehall and gospel feel coupled with the simplistic yet catchy melodic compositions of modern alternative pop.

Obviously his music is serving as a backdrop for a narrative lyricism style that usually touches on the darker elements of the human condition and his journey through that landscape.

While taking a gap year in 2012, he joined a band, Purple Pride, and picked up a guitar focusing on gospel. In an interview with The Herald Arts, he revealed he did not quit Zimdancehall genre but is fusing it with gospel.

“We had to delay releasing the video because of the showbiz diary, which was clustered hence we dropped it on Tuesday. I am happy with the responses so far,” he said.

“I was a Zimdancehall artiste before but it was hard for me to penetrate the sector. I decided to move to the gospel sector where I am now fusing it. The latest offering chronicles my journey in music and lifestyle. It is giving hope and solutions to societal issues.”

He is planning a tour to market the single.

“Through my management, we are working on promoting the single and good thing it has visuals.”

Commenting on Jakarasi music, Purple Pride Family Choir founder member cum-manager for Jakarasi, Albert Mtengwa said: “So at one point when he joined Purple Pride Family he wanted to quit in 2013 as he found it difficult to adapt to the whole choir dynamic. I then told him to join the dance group and again he didn’t manage to cope. That’s when he wanted to quit for good,” said Mtengwa.

“We then tasked him with a specific song, which he kept doing until he got it right. From that point, he was now unstoppable in the choir, which led to the track he did “Jesu Ndiye Hama” making debut on Trace Gospel. He is an artist to look out for.”