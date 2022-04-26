It’s game on in Zimbabwe Women’s Football Super League 

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

FAITH Drive Queens were the biggest winners in the Zimbabwe Women’s Football League his weekend when they thrashed Conduit Soccer Academy 7-1 at Nyamauru ground in Mutare.

Mighty Warriors and Faith Drive forward Maudy Mafuruse grabbed a hattrick while Mighty Warriors midfielder Shyline Dambamuromo got a brace. Melody Chikore and Tinotenda Taurai scored a goal each as the Mutare side ran riot against Conduit.

Conduit pulled one back through Natalie Chigodora.

Scorpion Queens also had a good day in the office at Pfupajena stadium when they dismissed visiting Gweru side Chipembere Queens 6-2. Vimbai Muduva and Shimer Mbewe scored three goals each as Scorpion Queens made light work of Chipembere. The visitors responded with two goals from Tasha Dube.

Black Mambas Queens beat Mutare City Rovers Queens 2-1. Black Mambas Queens forwards Belinda Vheremu and Samukheliso Moyo were on target while Linet Maguyana scored for Rovers.

Zimbabwe Prison side Correctional Queens were stunned 0-1 by Herentals Queens 1 at home. Milanda Rungu scored for the college side.

Yadah Queens picked crucial points when they beat visiting Midlands State University Queens side 3-1.

Miriam Ali, Lisa Sagiya, and Rutendo Rabaya scored for Yadah while Sifikile Sibanda scored the consolation goal for the Gweru side.

Defending champions Black Rhinos Queens host Borrow Jets this afternoon.