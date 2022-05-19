It’s game on in the Women’s Football League

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

FIREWORKS are expected this Saturday when Correctional Queens host rivals Black Rhinos Queens at Chikurubi, Wagadhugu stadium in the Zimbabwe Women’s Football League.

It is a big clash as the two teams lock horns.

Black Rhinos Queens are unbeaten while the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services side have lost once.

The two teams have a number of national team players in their fold.

The army side of Zimbabwe last year made history when they played in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League southern region play-offs in South Africa.

They lost to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final. And the South African club qualified for the Champions League finals that were played in Morocco and they were crowned the debut champions.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Black Mambas Queens v Conduit Soccer Academy (Morris Depot Grounds, 10am), Correctional Queens v Black Rhinos Queens (Wagadhugu Stadium, 11am), Scorpion Queens v Yadah Queens (Pfupajena Stadium, 11am), Chapungu Queens v Herentals Queens ( Manyame Sports Club, 2pm).