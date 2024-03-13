Irrigation scheme business units receive boost

Ashton Mutyavaviri

DISTRIBUTION of vegetable combos to irrigation scheme business units (ISBU) under the Presidential Rural Development Programme (PRDP) is gaining momentum with 456 119 households having been given 456 119 seed packs so far.

The scheme is targeting to distribute the vegetable package to 1, 8 million households this year in a move expected to boost food security and create employment.

The package comprises one kilogramme of tomato, onion, carrot, rape and cabbage seed.

According to the First Round Crops, Livestock and Fisheries assessment 2023/2024 summer season, 184 business units (147 village business units, 31 school business units and nine youth business units) were established across the country.

At least 3 626 000 virus-free sweet potato vines have since been distributed to 72 520 households nationwide at the ratio of 50 vines each.

The Government also gave every province at least one rig to expedite the drilling of borehole operations.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) will drill at least one borehole for each of the 35 000 villages across all provinces where people will have increased access to clean and potable water.

The Government managed to drill 2 628 boreholes across the country where 730 were bush pump equipped and 130 solarised.

It managed to drill 328 boreholes in Manicaland, 202 in Mashonaland West, 274 in Mashonaland East, 305 in Midlands, 163 in Matabeleland South, 198 in Matabeleland North, 300 in Mashonaland Central, 460 in Masvingo, 79 in Bulawayo and 319 in Harare.

Meanwhile, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said the targeted 35 000 boreholes under the PRDP would be in place by 2025.

“The boreholes will among other functions, provide drinking water for communities, enable the establishment of nutritional gardens, orchards, fishery projects and water for dip tanks.

“The PRDP is anticipated to help unlock opportunities for rural communities in terms of access to clean and safe water, food security, poverty alleviation and employment creation,” said Mrs Munyonga.

The PRDP is the primary initiative of the Rural Development 8.0 interventions. It was launched by President Mnangagwa in Mangwe in December 2021. The objective is to drill a single borehole in every one of the 35 000 rural villages across the country, as well as develop a profitable one-hectare village business unit in each of the villages.

Under the programme, water is availed in all villages and schools as a constitutional right and as an economic enabler and this is meant to build resilience for rural communities.