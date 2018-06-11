Interesting moments upon us Cdes!

Multitudes of Zanu-PF supporters who thronged Chinzanga Primary School for a rally which was addressed by the revolutionary party's President and First Secretary, Cde Mnangagwa in Mutoko. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Ranson Madzamba Correspondent

The harmonised elections shall be held on July 30 this year. Zimbabwe is currently newsworthy and the world’s eyes are on the country. A number of political parties are conducting rallies and all sorts of activities to lure the support of the majority come election day.

This is the time some politicians preach and talk the unbelievable in an effort to entice the electorate.

The new media have democratised the communication platforms not only in Zimbabwe, but the world over.

It is one way or the other rendering our media laws useless.

The Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA), the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) and Official Secrets Act (OSA) are indeed one way or the other being rendered useless.

Politicians are making use of the new media to spread their philosophies and ideologies.

President Mnangagwa has a Facebook and Twitter page where people are freely engaging in dialogue with him.

People are using this platform to air their thoughts to the President and for the good of the nation.

This is what democracy is all about.

The President is indeed proving to be a leader who is ever guided by the wishes and thoughts of the Zimbabwean people. We salute him for that. As much as the communication platforms have been democratised by the coming in of the new media, some individuals are however, abusing it for their own good and sometimes for the bad of the nation.

There are people who are spreading falsehoods and ever tarnishing the image of others for no apparent reasons.

This is indeed not welcome and such people must be called to order in all ways possible, for all we want is a Zimbabwe where liberty, equality and fraternity ever prevail.

Well, this is the time and era for politicians to summon each other to courts over civil defamation among other allegations.

The time we are into proves the fact that the electorate is indeed the ultimate boss in the game of politics.

As much as politicians might try to lure them to their side and for their own good, they have got their own way of interpreting things and they have got their secrets with them and in their hearts.

They will pour out their hearts come election day. They will never, ever be deceived to believe a lemon might at one point turn to be a sweet orange. People know what they want.

They want to hear real and genuine issues that can be achieved considering the state of the nation currently. They do not want rhetoric or cheap talk. Some politicians are busy fighting for the public sphere space, not knowing this is no longer the time to deceive the majority of educated Zimbabweans.

Politicians are rather judged by their utterances and the work they have done previously. The MDC-T was once in the Government of National Unity and it is a well known public secret that it did nothing for the good of the people.

It is because of this background that the majority of Zimbabweans favoured to vote for ZANU-PF and will continue doing so for their own good.

Some politicians lie to the electorate in a bid to trap them to their side. It has to be noted however that the Zimbabwean electorate is not that dull and will never, ever give in to the cheap talk of bullet trains, spaghetti roads, world cup hosting, village airports. Such rhetoric remind me of my childhood days.

I was full of wishes and dreams like any other primary school kid. I would always tell my teacher and parents that I wanted to be a doctor when I grow up. But anywhere, here I am, the doctor dream and wish is gone and I am now a scribe.

When young, you dream and wish without deep thinking. This is the case with the opposition leaders we have today in Zimbabwe.

I can confirm they are short-term schemers and all they need before facing reality is maturity. Politics is for the seasoned and matured ones.

It is not for daydreamers and wishers. Politics requires real and genuine issues. Forewarned is forearmed!