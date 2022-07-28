Injured Jalai to miss Bulawayo Chiefs game

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS defender Emmanuel Jalai is set to miss the Glamour Boys’ home game against Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The team’s head coach Tonderai Ndiraya said Jalai was ruled out after he failed to recover from the knock he suffered in the 3-0 win against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields last week.

The diminutive fullback joins four other players in the casualty ward, as the quartet of Brendon Mpofu, Shadreck Nyahwa, Ralph Kawondera and King Nadolo are still nursing injuries that made ruled them out of the last outing.

“I think we have been doing well but it’s unfortunate that we have also lost Jalai through injury. He got injured in our last game against Chicken Inn, so I think we now have five key players on the injury list and that’s a huge worry for us.

“But we have been working without those. We won our last game without four key players and then of course we lost Jalai during that match.

“So, that is what is giving us confidence. We are getting into the game with those that we worked with last week and helped us get a result in Bulawayo. Hopefully we can prepare those and work hard on Sunday to get a result against a very good Bulawayo Chiefs,” said Ndiraya.

Fixtures

Saturday:

ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga, 1pm), Harare City v FC Platinum (NSS), Black Rhinos v Cranborne Bullets (Vengere), Bulawayo City v Herentals (Barbourfields), Whawha v CAPS Utd (Ascot)

Sunday:

Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle (Baobab), Manica Diamonds v Yadah (Vengere), Highlanders v Tenax (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS)