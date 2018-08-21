Indonesia backs Zim’s Vision 2030

Africa Moyo Business Reporter

Indonesia has pledged to support Zimbabwe in its endeavour to achieve Vision 2030, which seeks to transform the country into a middle-income economy through the creation of decent jobs for the active population.

This was said by Indonesia’s Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Partogi Samosir last Friday on the sidelines of celebrations to mark that country’s 73rd Independence Day in Harare.

The Independence Day celebrations were held under the theme, “Our work is nation’s achievement”, to underline the importance of not only collective works but also persistent efforts that have contributed to Indonesia’s remarkable achievements in various fields.

Dr Samosir said Indonesia is ready to work closely with President Mnangagwa’s administration “to promote economic co-operation” for the beneficial and prosperity of citizens in both countries.

“Indonesia is here to support the Zimbabwean people in capacity building and trade,” said Dr Samosir.

“In terms of the economy, I personally work hard to build bridges between the two vibrant business communities. One of the results of my hard work is the establishment of Amazing Shine Indozim (Private) Limited, the first Indonesian company in Harare on August 3, 2018.”

Dr Samosir said he is encouraged by the achievements of local youths and women in the drive to achieve the aspirations of Vision 2030.

He said youths and women empowerment is important in achieving sustainable development and fostering prosperity in the country.

“In light of strengthening the relations between Indonesia and Zimbabwe, empowering women and youths are quintessential ingredients to foster the relations.

“Indonesia supports Zimbabwe’s Government in ensuring that it meets its goals of Vision 2030 to transform Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy.”

Dr Samosir wished President Mnangagwa “every success” in his determination to ensure prosperity and success of citizens.

As the largest archipelagic state with 17 508 islands, Indonesia has emerged as a vibrant and resilient world economic power, which could be crucial in helping turnaround Zimbabwe’s economic fortunes.

Despite the global economic downturn, Indonesia’s economy has been steadily growing in the last three years, recording growth rates of 5,07 percent and 5,1 percent.

Its major draw-card has been massive efforts to improve the ease of doing business, which has transformed it into one of the much sought after trade and investment destinations.

Zimbabwe is currently working on improving the ease of doing business environment, with almost nine out of 14 targeted laws such as the Shop Licensing Act; Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act; and the Movable Property Securities Interests Act, having been passed.

Dozens of Zimbabweans joined Indonesians in the 73rd Independence Day celebrations.