Increase PPE production: VP Mohadi

Andrew Muvishi Mash East Correspondent

Schools that are producing personal protective equipment (PPE) should increase output to meet the potential rise in demand for the products when learning starts at the end of July, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said yesterday.

He said this in his address when he assessed the Covid-19 Schools Response Plan at Ruware Primary School in Marondera.

Cabinet approved this week that primary and secondary schools should reopen on July 28 for Grade Seven, Form Four and upper sixth classes, while June examinations will still run from June 29 to July 22.

Said Vice President Mohadi: “Now that the reopening date for the return to school is known, it will be important for us all to even double our efforts toward the production of the personal protective equipment as these are vital in measuring our readiness for a safe resumption of the opening of schools.

“It is encouraging to note that some schools in the country speak of sufficient masks for their learners in preparation of the reopening of schools.”

Zimbabwe has 9 625 schools, with 4,6 million pupils and 136 000 teachers, which implies a huge demand for masks and other protective gear when schools reopen.

Vice President Mohadi encouraged the private sector to support the schools in their efforts in the production of protective clothing.

Schools are producing sanitisers and PPEs in line with the new competence-based curriculum, Education 5.0, and using learning areas like textile technology and design, metal technology and design.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched the Covid-19 Schools Response Plan in the country’s 10 provinces.

VP Mohadi called for collaborative synergies between ministries to move the country forward.

In Mashonaland East, there is cooperation between the ministries of Primary and Secondary Education, and Health and Child Care, and Vice President Mohadi wants that to be replicated across the country, and other ministries.

“It is pleasing to note that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has given solid support to the efforts of the schools in Mashonaland East, which has to see the production of quality face masks, liquid soap and sanitisers,” he said.

“I am further advised that the Ministry of Health and Child Care in Mashonaland East has given encouragement, impetus and inspiration to the schools not only by guiding them on the quality of materials for the production of personal protective equipment, but also by purchasing some of the face masks from the schools for use in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema, said he engaged the education sector to make its contribution to the fight against coronavirus.

“We launched the Education Sector Covid-19 Response Plan. We have now completed the provincial launches in all our 10 provinces,” he said.

Minister of State and Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland East Province, Aplonia Munzverengwi applauded the schools for heeding Government’s call to turn schools into innovation hubs.

UMAA Group of Schools supported the initiative launched by Vice President Mohadi through buying face masks from Molife Primary School.

Zanu PF Politburo member Dr Sydney Sekeremayi, Marondera East MP Patrick Chidakwa, Provincial Medical Director Dr Simukai Zizhou, Mashonaland East Zanu PF provincial youth chairman Kelvin Mutsvairo and Chief Svosve, attended the function.