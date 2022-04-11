Inaugural National Tobacco Expo launched

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE COUNTRY’S first-ever tobacco Expo was launched in Karoi, Hurungwe district at the weekend with tobacco farmers being urged to practice sustainable farming.

Hurungwe is the nation’s biggest tobacco-producing district contributing at least 30 percent of the national yield.

Officiating at the event, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West province, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka represented by the Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Ministry acting provincial director, Mrs Evelyn Ndoro said the first-ever National Tobacco Expo was a milestone event that seeks to exhibit the hard work and commitment by smallholder tobacco farmers.

Said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka: “The Expo speaks of the successes of the Land Reform programme, of the milestones that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and His Government have achieved in promoting Agriculture and in this case, particularly tobacco farming.”

The Expo was initiated by the Mashonaland West Agriculture Show Society designed to allow various exhibitors to showcase products and services to farmers who are ready to buy in preparation for the next season.

Tobacco farmers had the opportunity to see and test the latest products, services and innovations available on the market.

Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) board chairman, Mr Ivan Craig said Hurungwe was supposed to host the country’s national tobacco Expo annually as evidenced by its productions.

National Agriculture Show Society chairman, Mr Godfrey Mavhankeni said at least 20 companies exhibited at the Expo.

The Expo which was bankrolled by various stakeholders ran under the theme: ‘Promoting Sustainable Tobacco Farming and Production of Alternative Crop.”