Improved package for civil servants

Herald Reporter

Civil servants and teachers have been awarded a lucrative package that includes a 20 percent increment across the board backdated to January 1, with the equivalent of US$100 of this in foreign currency from next month, school fees support and 34 000 flats to be built in school grounds over five years.

The measures directed by President Mnangagwa and implemented by the Government were announced last night by Finance and Economic Development Minister ,Professor Mthuli Ncube, flanked by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima, and Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu.

President Mnangagwa made the directive to break a logjam after an appeal by the Apex Council during talks at the National Joint Negotiating Council for a review of Government’s offer on the improvement of remuneration and other conditions of service.

The directive means the measures are implemented forthwith.

Prof Ncube said during the televised announcement that the measures included: “A 20 percent increase in the Zimbabwe dollar salary component backdated to January 1, 2022, will be implemented across the board. A US$100 per month in hard currency will be paid to every civil servant with effect from March 1, 2022; this will be done through the conversion of a corresponding Zimbabwean dollar salary amount into hard currency bringing the foreign currency amount to US$175, (including the US$75 a month Covid-19 allowance).”

An advancement award, which recognises seniority for differentiation within the same grade to be implemented across the entire civil service has also been introduced. This means that experienced staff in a particular grade will be paid more than the recent hire.

Besides these additions to the take-home pay of civil servants, there were significant non-monetary benefits announced by the minister.

“The payment of school fees of up to three biological children per teaching family with an upper limit of $20 000 per child per term to be paid directly to the school. The construction of 34 000 housing units, 2 125 blocks of flats, will be done over a five year period as institutional accommodation including critical amenities for teachers within the school premises.

“The implementation of a housing loan guarantee scheme to facilitate home ownership by civil servants; the provision of a transport facility to ferry teachers in both rural and urban areas. Teachers will be allowed to import vehicles duty free but will not dispose them before the expiry of three years,” said Professor Ncube.

He reaffirmed Government policy that civil servants will continue to see improving pay and conditions as an improving economy provides more Government revenue to fund this.

“Government remains committed to continue improving the conditions of service for teachers and the entire civil service as the economy improves,” he said.

Reacting to the announcement late last night, Apex Council President Mrs Cecilia Alexander said she had received encouraging information that some salary could be in US dollars.

President of the Zimbabwe Teachers Association Mr Richard Gundani said they would meet today to study the announcement from the Government as it had been announced late.