ICC BOSSES JET IN

Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor
TWO of the most powerful figures in the International Cricket Council will arrive in Harare this week in yet another powerful endorsement of a grand masterplan to breathe life into the country’s second biggest sporting discipline.
ICC chief executive Dave Richardson and chief financial officer Ankur Khanna are on a crucial tour of Zimbabwe.
It’s the first visit by an ICC delegation since the leadership of the world cricket controlling body decided against putting Zimbabwe’s membership on notice, during their meeting in Dublin, Ireland, at the end of June and, in the process, ensured that they will continue to inject substantial funding into the domestic game.
The decision by the ICC to throw their full weight behind the revival of cricket in this country, rather than back Zimbabwe’s suspension, was a massive boardroom victory for the game here and ensured that the first tranche of the $73 million financial injection, in this current cycle, was released into the ZC coffers last month.
Had ZC’s Full Membership status been suspended, during that make-or-break meeting in Ireland, where the issue of the mountain of debt which had been choking the organisation was tackled, the funding from the ICC for this cycle would have been significantly reduced from $73 million to about $8 million.
Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and the organisation’s consultant Vince van der Bijl, a South African national with a vast network of connections in international cricket, played very key roles in the resolution of that explosive case in Ireland.
The injection of funds also enabled ZC to pay off outstanding dues to their players, technical and office staff and it also opened a window for the likes of Brendan Taylor, Graeme Cremer and Craig Ervine — who had excused themselves from national duty because of a pay dispute — returning to the Chevrons’ fold.
The high-profile visit by Richardson and Khanna to Zimbabwe this week also rubbishes the perception created by South African freelance cricket writer, Telford Vice, who on Sunday questioned why the Chevrons should be allowed to enter South Africa because, in his flawed opinion, they are representatives of a ‘’fascist’’ country.
His toxic article drew sharp condemnation from a cross section of Zimbabweans yesterday, with some of them even accusing him of being a racist, while some said he indirectly also criticised his fellow countrymen — Van der Bijl, Makhaya Ntini, Lance Klusener and Peter de Villiers — who have all worked, or are working, in this country.
Others said his use of the word ‘’we’’, was misplaced because he could not be expected to speak on behalf of millions of South Africans, especially the majority black people of that country.
Now, the leaders of world cricket are also coming to this town as correctly reported by The Herald recently.
‘’International Cricket Council chief executive officer David Richardson and chief financial officer Ankur Khanna are visiting Zimbabwe this week to discuss Zimbabwe Cricket’s strategic business, financial and cricket plan”, ZC said in a statement.
‘’As has been previously reported, the ICC has a controlled funding process in place as per ICC Board requirements to assist ZC in its restructuring project.
‘’We are also delighted to welcome Jacques Faul, the chief executive officer at Titans Cricket in South Africa, who will use his vast experience as a cricket administrator to assist us in the process.
‘’The delegation will be in Zimbabwe for a workshop scheduled for 31 August-1 September in Harare.’’
Richardson, who is a former South African cricketer, was last in Zimbabwe in March this year during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
ICC chairman Shashank Manohar visited this country in August last year on a five-day official visit showing that, beyond Vice’s deeply-flawed impression of this nation, there are a lot of people who see beyond the blinkers which have been preventing him from seeing the other side of this country.
Interestingly, Ironically, Vice recently described Van der Bijl, who has chosen to work in this country as a consultant and whose input is already making a huge difference in the game, as a very ‘’upright’’ individual.
‘’Vince van der Bijl is the most upright man in cricket, a properly conscious figure in a sport that too often struggles to do the right thing,’’ Vice wrote in June this year.
‘’So why has he signed up as a consultant for the chronically uncredible Zimbabwe Cricket, which crashes from doing one wrong thing through a string of others?’’
Van der Bijl’s response was classic.
“I believe sport changes and energises people, even societies,” Van der Bijl replied. “As Mandela said, sport reaches people in a way that politicians cannot.
“Anyone who has been to Zimbabwe will know how easy it is to be enchanted with the character and friendliness of its people and see the magnificence and amazing potential of this country. That combination needs to be nurtured in every way possible even though cricket there has been through such a difficult time.
“How can you turn your back when you are asked to assist? It is a privilege to try and help. It will be a tough road for ZC but so worthwhile for all involved — hopefully with the support and investment of all around the game from individuals, players, and all the way to the International Cricket Council and government, ZC and the cricket lovers in Zimbabwe can turn this around to former glory. What a thing that will be.
“Cricket has a rich cricket heritage here and that is something the cricket world should savour and refresh. The sports project I’m involved in, in Masiphumelele, an impoverished township in Cape Town near Kommetjie, has taught me what’s possible. Sport genuinely changes lives.
“Naturally, as a consultant, I really hope I can make a difference. It will not be for want of trying.
“The World Cup qualifiers, so successfully run in Harare this year, revealed the passion the fans, players, administration and everyone involved in staging this event have for cricket and that they have that deep desire to make the difference. That is what makes the future of the game in Zimbabwe sustainable.”
That’s why others, including the ICC leaders who are in town this week, are willing to see something different from Vice.